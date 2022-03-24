Two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employees have found themselves left of the law in the past week after being arrested on battery-related charges.
Homestead police arrested a 31-year-old Sheriff’s Office deputy Tuesday night after a domestic incident, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Deputy Lauren Landa grabbed a necklace around the victim’s throat during an argument, which left scratches on the victim’s neck and chest, according to a Homestead Police report.
Landa was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, Linhardt said.
“I was disappointed to hear of this incident,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “We will investigate it fully and take appropriate action. As always, I will keep this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency, good and bad.”
An internal affairs investigation was opened. Landa has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since Jan. 2, 2019, Linhardt said.
On Saturday morning, Key West police officers arrested a 27-year-old Sheriff’s Office civilian employee following a domestic violence call, Linhardt said. Alexsa Lashae Rahming was charged with misdemeanor battery.
“I was disappointed to hear of this incident and we will investigate it fully,” Sheriff Ramsay said. “As always, I want to ensure you get the good and the bad news regarding this agency from me first.”
Rahming pushed another female to the ground and down three steps, causing cuts to the victim’s elbow, according to a Key West Police report. The incident occurred on the 300 block of Angela Street at approximately 2:52 a.m. Saturday. Key West Police warned Rahming earlier that night/morning to stay away from the victim after a previous call.
An Internal Affairs investigation was opened. Rahming was placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation as well as the Internal Affairs investigation.
Rahming works at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island as a civilian records clerk.
In January, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office chose not to charge two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were involved in an off-duty fight on Duval Street in Key West in December.
Prosecutors filed “memorandums of no action” in court against deputies Connor Scott Curry, 23, and Trevor Dawson Pike, 25, who were arrested on disorderly conduct and felony battery charges following a fight with two U.S. Navy sailors on Duval Street on Dec. 18.
“Defendant’s actions were justified under the circumstances to defend himself as demonstrated by video evidence from a bystander witness which was offered to law enforcement, but was not viewed or collected prior to arrest,” Assistant State Attorney Val Winter wrote of Pike.
“Defendant did not engage in any conduct which was criminal or unjustified as demonstrated by video evidence from a bystander witness which was offered to law enforcement, but was not viewed or collected prior to arrest,” Winter wrote about Curry.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay defended the actions of his deputies and reinstated them to their duties after reading witness statements and reviewing a cellphone video of the fight that was released to a Tampa news station by tourists visiting Key West who witnessed the fight.