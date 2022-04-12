Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people on gun charges in two separate incident with guns late last week.
Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Florida City motorist, after he reportedly pointed a handgun at another motorist in a road rage incident Friday, April 8, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Deputies arrested Laquavius Levon Hudson charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and improper exhibition of a firearm, Linhardt said.
Deputies and detectives responded to Burton Drive in Tavernier at approximately 4 p.m. Friday regarding a road rage incident, Linhardt said. The victim stated he and the suspect, later identified as Hudson, were driving on Burton Drive toward U.S. 1 when Hudson passed him at a high rate of speed. The victim stated he confronted Hudson at the red light before both parties continued north on U.S. 1. The victim stated Hudson pointed a black handgun at him while they were traveling on U.S. 1, Linhardt said.
Detectives found the suspect vehicle a short time later and identified Hudson as the driver. A 9mm magazine was found in the car. Hudson stated he was traveling from his girlfriend’s house nearby to his work. He admitted that a road rage incident occurred earlier, Linhardt said.
Detectives went to the girlfriend’s house, where she consented to a search. A loaded 9mm H&K handgun was found there. The magazine found in the car was compatible with the discovered handgun. A second magazine was also found with the gun, according to Linhardt. The victim identified Hudson as the suspect. Hudson was taken to jail.
Also on Friday, deputies arrested a 59-year-old Verona, Virginia woman for reportedly bringing a handgun into the security checkpoint area at Key West International Airport, Linhardt said. Kathleen Marie Kennedy was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a restricted area.
A loaded .380-caliber handgun was found in her luggage by Transportation Security Administration agents, Linhardt said.
Kennedy has a valid concealed carry firearm license from Virginia. She stated she forgot the firearm was in her luggage. Kennedy was taken to jail, according to Linhardt.