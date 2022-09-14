After more than 10 years on the run, Christopher Jones and Alison Gracey have pleaded guilty and were sentenced in Miami federal court today for their role in the involuntary manslaughter death of a scuba diver in 2011 off the Upper Keys.

Senior Judge James Lawrence King sentenced Jones to more than four years in prison and three years of probation. The judge sentenced Alison Gracey to the time she already has served in custody, nearly two years, and a one-year term of supervised release. Both will be deported from the United States at the conclusion of their prison terms, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

