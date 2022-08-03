For the second time in a month, the U.S. Coast Guard has halted a paid charter boat operator for running illegal charters to the Dry Tortugas.
Coast Guard Sector Key West terminated an illegal passenger vessel’s voyage upon return from Dry Tortugas National Park on Monday, July 29, according to the Coast Guard.
The 74-foot long U.S. flagged vessel, which was chartered for eight passengers for a weeklong excursion throughout the Florida Keys, was operating with numerous safety violations, according to the Coast Guard.
After contact from the passengers, Coast Guard Station Key West boarded the vessel along with Sector Key West investigating officers and discovered numerous violations including illegal operation as a small passenger vessel without a valid Certificate of Inspection, a Stability Letter, a U.S. Credentialed Mariner, a Coastwise Trade Endorsement, or a satisfactory drug and alcohol program, among other violations, according to the Coast Guard.
Sector Key West issued a Captain of the Port Order requiring the vessel to immediately cease commercial operations until it is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Illegal passenger vessel owners, operators, and charterers can face maximum penalties of more than $60,000 per occurrence, according to the Coast Guard.
“No one wants to be 70 miles from the dock and have to call the Coast Guard about preventable safety concerns,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Cooper, chief of prevention at U. S. Coast Guard Sector Key West. “We want the public to have an enjoyable time on the water, but we want that time to be spent with professional mariners in control of vessels which meet the regulatory safety standards.”
On July 8, Coast Guard Sector Key West investigation officers stopped an illegal passenger vessel near Key West. The 37-foot vessel advertised guided excursions to the Dry Tortugas National Park for up to 12 passengers without a valid Certificate of Inspection as required by law, according to the Coast Guard.
The owner attempted to offer the vessel as a bareboat charter, but investigating officers caught the charterer selling spots for passengers-for-hire on the voyage, which is a separate violation. Investigating officers issued a Captain of the Port Order requiring the vessel to immediately cease future commercial operations until it is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Illegal passenger vessel owners, operators, and charterers can face maximum penalties of more than $60,000 per occurrence.
“Passenger-for-hire operations require an increased level of safety since members of the public are entrusting their lives to professional mariners,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Cooper, chief of prevention, Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Ultimately, we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water, and the best way to do that is to work with professional mariners who meet the required safety standards.”
Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels can face maximum civil penalties of $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations. People who violate a Captain of the Port Order can face more $103,050.
To report a potentially illegal charter operating in the Florida Keys, contact the Sector Key West Command Center at 305-292-8727 or via email at SKW@uscg.mil.