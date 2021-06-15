The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is urging anglers, divers and boaters to stow their gear and lock up their valuables as the agency is responding to an uptick in marine-related thefts in the Upper Keys.
This is the time of year when deputies generally see an increase in such incidents. This year, thieves appear to be targeting YETI coolers. Owners are urged to place identifying marks on coolers and removing them from boats, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
“We are doing all we can to keep these crimes in check, but we need your help,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release last week. “Like most property crimes, marine-related thefts are primarily crimes of opportunity. If you provide the opportunity, a thief will take advantage of it.”