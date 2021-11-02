A woman who died after being struck on her scooter Saturday night on North Roosevelt Boulevard has been identified as Kira Saner, 39, of Stock Island.
The driver of the SUV that struck and killed Saner later killed himself, according to Key West Police.
According to police department spokeswoman Alyson Crean, a silver SUV crashed into Saner’s scooter as she was traveling outbound on North Roosevelt Boulevard, in front of 24 North Hotel, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Despite CPR being performed on scene by Key West Fire Department paramedics, Saner was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center and pronounced dead, Crean said.
Following the accident, the driver of the SUV was instructed by police officers to pull into the parking lot of The Gates Hotel. After doing so, he retrieved a handgun and shot himself in the head.
He was pronounced dead on scene by Key West Fire Department paramedics.
The man’s name has not been released pending notice to next of kin; however, Crean confirmed he was 38 years old and from Pompano Beach, Florida.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Another person lost their life over the weekend in the Upper Keys.
On Friday, a boater was found dead in the water near Islamorada, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube.
Around 4 p.m. FWC officers found a 2017 Aqua Cruiser/Sun Dolphin motorized dinghy adrift on the bay side at Mile Marker 85.
The man, identified as Joseph Wilfred Cote, 68, of Islamorada was found in the water roughly 20 yards from the dinghy, Dube said. There were no signs the dinghy collided with another vessel or a channel marker.
In addition to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, members of U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.