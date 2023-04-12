The man accused of shooting Garrett Hughes in a Key West bar parking lot waived his right to have an attorney present during questioning by police in the early morning hours of the shooting and then attempted to justify his actions.
Lloyd Preston Brewer, 57, waived his rights in writing and verbally and made statements to police attempting to defend the Feb. 13 shooting prior to being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Hughes, according to a police body camera that was obtained by the Keys Citizen.
Key West Police Department Detective Marcus del Valle read Brewer his Miranda Rights around 6:30 a.m. on the morning of the shooting in the parking of Conch Town Liquor & Lounge on Feb. 13.
Brewer responded: “I will just sign it. I know what it says.”
Del Valle continued, and Brewer declined his right to have an attorney present at the time of questioning.
Brewer then proceeded to tell his version of the events that led up to Hughes’ death after Brewer caught him urinating on the side of a building.
“I was there (at Conch Town Liquor & Lounge) for the Super Bowl with my niece and her boyfriend,” Brewer said. “They left, so I hung out a little bit longer to see if a potential suitoress (sic) would show up.
“Nothing happened, and I was ready to go home.”
Brewer noticed a lot of activity going to and from the backdoor of the bar, he told the officer.
“I ran back to see what was going on, and as you know, I am armed. Nature of my business. It was my property,” Brewer said.
“I don’t think it was a drug deal, but I don’t know. He (Hughes) was (urinating) in the parking lot,” Brewer added.
Brewer confronted Hughes and asked him if he could just go inside the bar and use the bathroom, Brewer said. The two then exchanged words, and the situation escalated quickly, Brewer said.
“(Hughes) became more agitated, and I told him ‘stop. I own this,’” he said. “He continued to approach, and I told him I was armed.”
Brewer told del Valle that it appeared Hughes was reaching for something and that he felt threatened for his life.
Brewer claimed he shot Hughes in self-defense and that the shooting was justified under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, which allows using deadly force to defend a dwelling, residence or vehicle.
Brewer pleaded with del Valle not to arrest him for three to four days so he could handle his family’s business affairs, and del Valle responded: “That decision is not up to me,” according to the body camera video.
Multiple surveillance videos of the parking lot on the morning of the shooting refute Brewer’s version of events, according to prosecutors and a civil attorney representing Hughes’ family.
The attorney representing the Hughes family in the civil side of the shooting said the surveillance footage clearly refutes Brewer's statement.
"The video clearly shows that Brewer took his gun out while Garrett was urinating against a wall with his back to Brewer,” said Coral Gables attorney Stuart Grossman. ."Brewer instituted the confrontation and ended it by murdering Garrett in cold blood."
The videos show that Brewer was not under an immediate threat of danger when he initially walked out into the parking lot and saw Hughes urinating on the building, and Brewer could have returned inside the building and called police.
One camera shows Brewer briefly walking toward Hughes before turning around and walking back toward the bar. Brewer then turned around, pulled his 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and confronted Hughes.
The two scuffled and Brewer claimed he fired two shots, he told police. Crime scene evidence indicates Brewer shot three rounds.
Although the shooter said Hughes landed on top of him, the video suggests Brewer was on top of the victim.
A single gunshot with a hollow-point bullet mortally wounded Hughes. The round entered around his waistline and lodged in his shoulder, according to prosecutors.
After the shooting, Hughes can be seen on video stumbling around a vehicle to escape Brewer before falling in the middle of the parking lot.
The event took less than 25 minutes by the time first responders took Hughes to Lower Keys Medical Center. Hughes died en route to the hospital.
The video surveillance was of prime importance to Assistant State Attorney Joe Mansfield, the lead prosecutor in the case against Brewer.
“Getting that footage was our main concern,” Mansfield said previously. “Without that video, (Brewer’s) version of the incident makes sense. But the video says differently.”
Brewer walked away, then returned to confront Hughes, which illustrates premeditation, Mansfield said.
Mansfield said he intends to bring the case to a grand jury in the coming weeks in hopes of elevating Brewer’s charge to first-degree murder.
Authorities have also released several 911 calls from the morning of the shooting, including one by Brewer who appeared to sound intoxicated from his 911 call, although prosecutors are still awaiting toxicology reports on him and Hughes.
There will be a hearing on the disclosure of evidence on April 14 and a hearing on granting Brewer bail on April 26.