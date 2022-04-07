The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warns Florida Keys residents of a recent virtual kidnapping scam and is investigating the incident.
According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, residents should be aware of how these scams work in light of widespread social media use: Virtual kidnappers scour the internet for targets by searching for social media posts. Scammers then contact the target’s loved ones, claiming to have taken the target hostage. Family members are coerced into paying a ransom quickly to ensure the target’s release.
In reality, the target was never in physical danger. By the time the family members realize they have been victimized, the ransom money is gone.
These criminals can be very convincing, Linhardt said, often representing themselves as members of drug cartels or corrupt law enforcement. Victims may hear screams in the background of a call, but virtual kidnappers have been known to use recordings to sound more realistic. Virtual kidnappers often push victims to pay them quickly.
The Sheriff’s Office offers the following tips and reminders to residents:
• Never post news of upcoming travel dates and locations online;
• Have a “password” that family members can ask for in an emergency to confirm that a loved one is really in trouble;
• Never provide financial information to strangers over the phone; and
• Never pay for anything over the phone with gift cards. This is a sure sign you are getting scammed, Linhardt said.
Residents should never give personal, monetary or gift card information to anyone over the phone, in a text or an email to anyone, regardless of whom they claim to be, without first checking with that person, utility, business or government agency.
Anyone with information about any crimes should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-292-7000.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. If a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tips may also be submitted online at http://www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag @CrimeStoppers305.