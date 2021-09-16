A man convicted in Arizona earlier this year on 30 counts related to creating lewd images of a child is now a fugitive and may be residing in Monroe County, according to local authorities.
Joel Fredrick Deems, 51, has a nationwide warrant out for his arrest and is facing a minimum 100-year prison sentence. Deems was convicted by a jury in Yavapai County, Arizona, in absentia, of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of voyeurism and 10 counts of surreptitious viewing, stemming from an incident that occurred five years ago.
According to a statement from the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, Deems was living in the tiny town of Clarkdale in December 2016 and renting a room from two parents who filed a complaint with Clarkdale police after they found hidden cameras in their children’s bathroom.
Police found one camera behind a mirror and another behind some artwork that Deems had put there “for the girls.” One camera was directed at the toilet and the other toward the shower. They were connected to cables that ran into Deems’ room and then his van outside the residence. The cables hooked up to a DVR recording device and a monitor.
Two pairs of children’s underwear were also discovered in his van, and a pair of children’s pants with a hole cut in the crotch. Upon examining Deems’ laptop, police found “numerous sexually exploitative images of children less than 15 years of age,” the statement said.
Deems did not appear at the July trial. The judge issued a nationwide non-bondable warrant for his arrest after the verdict.
The last time anyone had an account of Deems’ whereabouts may have been on April 26, when he was arrested in Key West, prior to the nationwide arrest warrant being issued. He was arrested for camping on a beach after hours and giving a false ID to law enforcement. A spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Deems had been living as a homeless man and had no idea if he was employed in the Keys at the time.
The arrest form from April shows the arrest location as 1910 S. Roosevelt Blvd. in Key West, in the area of Smathers Beach. When questioned by police, Deems initially told them he had no ID and that his name was Timothy John Shafer. He produced a Greyhound bus ticket with that name. While police were identifying him through fingerprinting, he told officers that his real name was Joel Deems and he had at first lied because he didn’t want his pregnant girlfriend to know his real name, according to the arrest form. Deems has two other minor charges in Monroe County from 1997 and 1998.
Deems is currently on the Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office said it could not give any further detail on an ongoing case.
“Essentially we’re letting people know that he might be here,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Linhardt added that it’s not uncommon for people wanted by police to end up seeking refuge in the Keys, under the impression that it’s “Margaritaville and there’s no police.”
“We see this all the time,” he said.
Deems is a white male, approximately 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The Sheriff’s Office asks residents to call if they have knowledge of his whereabouts.