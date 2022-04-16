Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward has agreed to pay a roughly $2,000 fine levied by the Florida Commission on Ethics for a paperwork reporting error involving a home his family owns in Miami-Dade County.
On April 22, the Ethics Commission will vote on the agreement that calls for Ward to pay the fine. The complaint was filed by William Thomas Skinner, a former Miami Beach police officer who Ward’s office successfully prosecuted. The conviction resulted in Skinner being sentenced to life in prison for attempting to murder his estranged wife and her boyfriend during a rampage at the man’s Plantation Key home.
Skinner was convicted and sentenced to two life terms on counts of burglary of a dwelling while armed, and attempted second-degree murder stemming from the 2009 shooting.
Since the trial, Skinner and his attorneys have been attempting to get him a new trial but have yet to be successful.
In June 2021, Skinner filed an Ethics Commission complaint alleging that Ward did not properly fill out state-required financial disclosure information from 2016-2019 regarding his family’s Miami-Dade County property, in which Ward is partial owner.
“Dennis Ward, as State Attorney, purposely filed four inaccurate Form 6’s for years 2016 through 2019,” Skinner wrote in his complaint. “As a lawyer, he should be capable of following simple Form 6 instructions.”
Ward acknowledged the error and plans to pay four $500 fines totaling $2,000, he said.
“It was an oversight,” Ward said. “I was not trying to hide anything.”
On June 1, 2009, Skinner got into his car at his Key Largo home with two guns in tow, and drove 14 miles south to the Plantation Key home where his estranged wife, Indira Skinner, was living with their 5-year-old son, Luke, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports.
After confronting Indira at the door and trying to strangle her, Skinner returned to his car, grabbed the more powerful of the two guns, and attempted to force his way in while shooting through and around the door at Indira and her boyfriend, Jesus Revulcaba, the reports stated.
When he ran out of bullets, he grabbed a heavy wooden stick and pounded Revulcaba on the head, reports state.
Prosecutors said he fired five shots at Indira and Revulcaba. One shot struck Revulcaba in the shoulder. Deputies found Revulcaba lying in a pool of blood when they arrived that morning. He was airlifted to a Miami hospital. He survived the wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
Skinner worked as a Miami Beach Police officer for 23 years before retiring in 2003 in good standing with the rank of captain.
A Plantation Key jury deliberated for about five hours before handing down two second-degree attempted murder convictions against Skinner, as well as one conviction for armed burglary because he forced entry into the home while carrying his .357 Smith and Wesson revolver.