Florida Highway Patrol has issued an arrest warrant for the driver of a truck authorities said caused a head-on collision that sent multiple people to the hospital and shut down the Seven Mile Bridge for more than an hour on Monday.
FHP troopers did not release the suspect’s name or the names of those who were injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Monday and involved an ambulance transporting a patient to Miami.
The suspect’s truck, which was later reported stolen, was traveling south on U.S. 1 approaching mile marker 43.5. The ambulance, owned by the private company called Florida Keys Ambulance, was traveling northbound approaching mile marker 43.5 with lights engaged and siren, according to FHP.
According to numerous witnesses to the truck’s driving pattern prior to the crash, the driver was “driving in a willful and wanton disregard to the public and property of others,” FHP troopers stated. “(The driver) was passing numerous times at high rates of speed and even passing vehicles in the same direction that were passing.”
As the suspect’s vehicle pulled out from the southbound lane into the northbound lane attempting to pass behind another southbound vehicle passing, the suspect driver saw the ambulance approaching, tried to react as the suspect’s left front collided with the east side concrete wall, then traveling south in the northbound lane and colliding with the ambulance’s right front with the suspect’s left front, FHP stated.
The suspect’s truck had fishtailed at the same time as the collision and as a result collided with the east side concrete wall with the left rear.
The suspect was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center. Upon contacting the owner of the truck, he said he did not give “the driver permission to drive his vehicle and was reporting it stolen,” the FHP report stated.
“After talking to the owner numerous times, I was finally able to identify (the suspect) driver but the hospital released him,” FHP troopers wrote.
The ambulance driver and passenger were taken to Fisherman’s Hospital. The patient was critical but stable having sustained injuries from the crash, the FHP report stated. The bridge was closed to traffic in both directions for a more than an hour.