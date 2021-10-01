Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel have been busy on the water recently, apprehending multiple suspects in separate wildlife cases.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, a 35-year-old Destin man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation for possessing four undersized lobsters.
Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on routine patrol near the Seven-Mile Bridge when he observed divers in the water. Deputy Guerra spoke to diver Tylor Britt Gammon, who stated he caught four lobsters. The deputy noticed Gammon did not have a measuring device; when questioned, Gammon stated he was using his hand to measure.
Gammon was cited for four undersized lobsters and harvesting lobsters without a measuring device.
On Sunday, a 27-year-old Miami Gardens woman was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation for possessing two undersized mutton snapper.
Marine Deputy Nelson Sanchez was patrol near Mile Marker 78, bayside, when he approached a 20-foot boat with two people fishing. Rosa Elena Gomez Reyes stated she caught two snapper that were in a live well. The deputy noted the snappers to be mutton snappers and found both to be undersized.
On Tuesday, two mainland Florida men were given mandatory notice to appear in court citations for possessing two undersized red grouper. Marine Deputy Edward Swogger was on patrol when he stopped 23-foot in the Key West Harbor for a safety check.
There were two undersized red groupers in the live well.
Both men on the boat — Christopher Caraballo, 27, of Coral Springs and Alex Rodolfo Cuessi, 28, of Margate — were cited.