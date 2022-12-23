Judge Mark Jones this week sentenced Rory Hank Wilson to life in prison in the killing of Matthew Bonnett in 2017 in a building on Stock Island known as the “Tree House” and 20 years in prison on a related felony robbery with a deadly weapon charge.
Earlier this month, a jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Wilson guilty in the murder and robbery.
Wilson was the only person to speak on Wednesday, Dec. 21. He claimed he had ineffective counsel and made accusations about the mishandling and fabrication of evidence. Wilson plans to appeal the verdict, he said in court.
Wilson was one of three suspects in the robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Bonnett in 2017. Fellow suspect Franklin Tyrone Tucker has been released from jail on bail, while awaiting his trial in the case. A trial date for Tucker has yet to be set.
In May, John Travis Johnson pleaded guilty to felony charges of robbery with a weapon while masked and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while masked, according to the Monroe County Clerk of Court records. Prosecutors and detectives have alleged Johnson was the getaway driver in the murder. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Johnson in November 2017, and he was released from jail on May 6 of this year, the date the plea deal was signed. Johnson will remain on probation for the next five years, according to court records.
Tucker, Wilson and Johnson were arrested and then charged by the State Attorney’s Office in the Nov. 17, 2017, robbery of Belmonte and murder of Bonnett.
Prosecutors allege the three men planned the robbery after hearing there might be a large amount of cash at Belmonte’s home. During the course of the robbery, Belmonte’s neck was slashed, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Tucker and Wilson then reportedly fled the residence and encountered Bonnett on the stairs. They got into an altercation with him, during which he was stabbed multiple times, detectives said. Bonnett later died.
A trial for Tucker has yet to be scheduled.
Tucker had been released from jail on bail several years ago while awaiting trial and recently had his bail lowered from $2 million to $75,000.
Judge Jones granted prosecutors motion for a gag order in the trial, which prevents parties in the case from talking with the press and media about the case.
The prosecutors’ request for the gag order came after the lead Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detective on the case, Capt. Penny Phelps, was removed from the case and later fired, and the lead prosecutor, Colleen Dunne, was removed from the case and later fired because of a bar complaint stemming from a separate case that was handled by Tucker’s attorney Cara Higgins.
Phelps told a fellow deputy investigating the Tree House Murder to act in an aggressive way that a Black suspect in the case, Rory “Detroit” Wilson, would think the officer is a “white supremacist” or “neo-Nazi.” Detectives were trying to positively identify Wilson without him knowing they suspected him of murder. Wilson is currently in jail on murder charges.
Phelps was in the courtroom on Wednesday for Wilson’s sentencing. She did not attend the trial.