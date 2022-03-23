A 54-year-old Marathon woman was arrested Sunday for kicking and hitting a 28-year-old pregnant woman.
Carol Margaret Hanna was charged with felony aggravated battery, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Deputy Juan Carlos Marino responded to the 100 block of 63rd Street at approximately 9:10 p.m. regarding a battery.
He arrived to find Hanna and the victim at the residence. The victim stated she was six weeks into her pregnancy.
The victim also said she and Hanna got into an argument because of Hanna’s level of intoxication and refusing to clean up after herself.
The victim told Hanna to leave her home and Hanna refused. The victim stated Hanna kicked her and hit her in the stomach, according to reports.
A male witness who attempted to intervene stated Hanna kicked and hit the victim, Linhardt.
Hanna appeared to be highly intoxicated and her story as to what happened changed several times, reports showed.
Hanna was taken to jail and was being held on $15,000 bond.
