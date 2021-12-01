A 58-year-old Marathon woman was arrested during the weekend after allegedly shoving a neighbor during a dispute.
Diane Hill Scott was charged with battery and violating a court-ordered injunction barring her from speaking or interacting with her neighbor, according to a news release from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of 42nd Street at approximately 1:03 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, regarding a reported assault.
Scott, the victims and several witnesses were at the scene.
A 59-year-old male stated he heard Scott yelling at this female neighbor, who has a court order barring Scott from talking to her given an ongoing dispute over property lines.
The male told Scott she was not allowed to interact with the female neighbor. Scott pushed the man with both hands and threatened to have him beaten up by her husband.
The male victim, the female neighbor/victim and other witnesses all stated that was what occurred.
The female neighbor/victim provided court paperwork confirming the injunction against Scott. She also stated she had a survey done to confirm where her property line was located.
Scott began screaming when informed she was being arrested for battery and violating a court order.
Scott was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital due to her complaints about cramps in her leg. She also stated she couldn’t breathe due to the handcuffs.
Scott screamed and refused to exit the patrol car. She also refused to cooperate with doctors and nurses at the hospital.
She was medically cleared at the hospital and taken to jail.