Pulled back from the edge of collapse in this year’s state legislative session, legislation that would overturn the Key West referendum limiting cruise ship and passenger size was passed Wednesday afternoon and now is awaiting the governor's signature.
A House bill allowing the state to control all 15 Florida seaports was on the verge of dying Wednesday, taking the Senate companion bill along with it. But late Wednesday, Sen. Jim Boyd, R-71, added an amendment to a transportation bill that was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives to allow state control of a seaport if, and only if, residents in that area had passed a ballot measure restricting cruise ship visits. Key West is the only one of the state’s 15 deep water ports that has attempted to limit cruise ship traffic through a ballot referendum. So, even though the amendment technically would allow state preemptive control of any of the 15 ports, that preemption would only kick in if local residents had previously passed ballot measures.
In November, Key West voters overwhelmingly approved three referendum that would restrict ship size, impose a daily limit on passenger disembarkations and give priority to cruise lines with the best environmental records.
It will now go to Gov. Ron Santis to be signed or vetoed.
Rep. Spencer Roach, the cruise ship preemption bill sponsor in the House, reportedly said he supports the amendment because it would solve the political challenges the previous bill faced, which gave the state control of all 15 ports, something those port officials had fought vigorously against. The new amendment again now limits the impact of the bill to Key West alone.
The new amendment comes two days after a story in the Miami Herald reported that Mark Walsh, owner of Pier B Development Corp., which operates one of the three seaport berths in Key West, funneled almost $1 million in contributions to Gov. DeSantis’ political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, through 11 of Walsh’s companies. Walsh owns multiple hotels and other real estate in Florida.