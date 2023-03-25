Two Cuban migrants have been detained after crash-landing a motorized ultralight aircraft at Key West International Airport on Saturday morning.
The Cubans were not seriously injured, Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland said Saturday. The runway was closed but has been reopened, Strickland said. The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m.
“There were no interruptions in service and operations continue as normal,” Strickland said.
The Cubans are in custody and federal officials have been notified, he said.
Seaplane pilot Nick Pontecorvo received a close-up look at the plane as he was coming back from a trip over the reef.
"I see this thing coming at me, and it looks weird," said Pontecorvo, who operates Keys Seaplanes. "I see it's an ultralight, and it zips passed my wing."
The landing occurred while South Florida is seeing one of its largest number of Cuban migrants migrations in years.
Between 2002 and 2003, three Cuban planes landed at Key West International Airport.
On Nov. 11, 2002, Nemecio Carlos Alonso Guerra, a pilot, stole a AN-2 bi-plane owned by the Cuban government and flew it from the Pinar del Rio province to Key West International Airport. In the plane were his friends and family. "He was never arrested and I haven't heard of him since," said Monroe County Airports Director Peter Horton.
Though it wasn't a plane, another similar incident occurred on Feb. 7, 2003, when four armed members of Cuba's border guard - called the Tropas Guardafronteras - diverted their 30-foot gofast patrol boat to Hyatt Key West Resort and Marina, where they surrendered to a Key West police officer while still wearing their green camouflage and black boots.
The men, who identified themselves as Yoadris Rodríguez Camajo, Egar Raúl Batista Gamboa, Ofil Lara Corria and Rodisan Sugura López, arrived undetected by the U.S. Coast Guard. Police found two AK-47s and eight magazines of ammunition in their boat. Despite demands from the Cuban government that the men be returned, American officials allowed them to stay in the U.S.
On March 19, 2003, six Cuban men armed with knives hijacked a DC-3 propeller airplane owned by the Cuban government and flew it from the Isle of Youth, south of mainland Cuba, with all 25 people on board to Key West International Airport.
In April 2004, the men were sentenced to prison - Alexis Norniella Morales, then a 32-year-old veterinarian, and Miakel Guerra Morales, then a 26-year-old circus performer, received 24 1/2 years in federal prison. The four other hijackers - Eduardo Javier Mejia Morales, then 27, a student; Yainer Olivares Samon, then 22, a teacher; Neudis Infantes Hernandez, then 32, a veterinarian; and Alvenis Arias-Izquierdo, then 25, a musician - received 20 years, the mandatory minimum term for air piracy under federal sentencing guidelines enacted in the mid-1980s.
In April 2003, a commercial Cuban passenger plane bound from the Isle of Youth to Havana was hijacked and landed in Key West. There were 25 passengers and six crew members on board.
Ardemis Wilson Gonzalez was tried and convicted in the hijacking. Gonzalez's hijacked the Soviet-made twin-turbo prop Cubana airlines plane that landed at Key West International Airport on April Fool's Day in 2003.
Gonzalez used two fake hand grenades to commandeer a flight scheduled from Cuba's small Isle of Youth to Havana, where Castro himself reportedly tried to negotiate his surrender but to no avail.
Some of the passengers were released, but Gonzalez successfully forced the Cuban government to refuel the plane so it had enough gas to get across the Florida Straits.
Months later after his landing in Key West, Gonzalez would be sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for air piracy. The plane still resides at Key West International Airport and can easily be seen from Government Road, where it had been used for law enforcement and emergency response training.
This is a developing story and will be updated at http://www.keysnews.com as information is available.