 Photo provided by Key West International Airport

Two Cuban migrants have been detained after crash-landing a motorized ultralight aircraft at Key West International Airport on Saturday morning.

The Cubans were not seriously injured, Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland said Saturday. The runway was closed but has been reopened, Strickland said. The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m.

