The governor has signed a bill that would require boaters within a mile of Key West and not in a managed mooring field to move their vessels every 90 days in order to make sure they are not at risk of becoming derelict and sinking.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1432 late Wednesday, April 27, but the vessels will not start having to move until local and state governments come up with a plan to install 100 new mooring buoys off Key West. The legislation was sponsored in the state House of Representatives by Keys state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.
FlWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, a Key West developer who lobbied on behalf of the bill, expects the state Department of Environmental Protection to make permitting the 100 new moorings a priority, as that agency "is fully onboard and fully supports making this happen," he said.
The legislation requires that vessels not in a managed mooring field move a quarter of a mile every 90 days, Spottswood said.
SB 1432 amended anchoring regulations the state Legislature passed last year requiring boaters anchored within a mile of Key West Bight to move their vessels every 90 days if they are not in a managed mooring field. Last year's bill required 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West before the requirement can be implemented. Spottswood, Monroe County and City of Key West officials requested the number be reduced, as they all agreed 300 was too many and would have been too difficult to permit and place.
The state Legislature passed the law to enact the 90-day anchoring limit to combat the problem about vessels being lived on or stored indefinitely and becoming derelict and sinking off Key West.
Many live-board boaters around Key West opposed the legislation, arguing it was unnecessary, not an environmentally sound policy and would further negatively impact the local affordable housing stock.
