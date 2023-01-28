Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two and a warrant has been issued for a third person after reportedly robbing an intellectually disabled person seeking a ride to Miami.

Deputies arrested Thomas Edward Dixon, 49, of Homestead, Florida, on charges of aggravated battery and robbery, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Authorities also arrested him on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of a drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name to law enforcement. Dixon also had warrants for his arrest for violation of parole, Linhardt said.