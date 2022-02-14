The Florida Keys Marathon International Airport will be conducting its full-scale disaster drill on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at the west end of the airport’s runway near Aviation Boulevard.
Set up for the drill will begin at 8 a.m. The training should last about two hours. Residents and visitors should be advised there will be a high volume of emergency response vehicles in the area. The exercise is required by the Federal Aviation Administration and takes place once every three years at the airport, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.
The disaster drill will include airport staff, Monroe County Emergency Management, Marathon Fire Rescue, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol, and numerous other local and federal partners to prepare for any future airport emergencies, as well as about 30 volunteers.
“The lessons we learn from the response to this realistic scenario are invaluable, but we don’t want the public to be alarmed by the training taking place,” Marathon Airport Manager Micheal Legere said.
The training is not open to the public, and access to the airport will be limited to participants only. The next full-scale drill will be at Key West International Airport in February 2023. Airport operations will not be affected by the exercise, Livengood said.