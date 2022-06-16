Authorities have charged the driver in a fatal accident in March that killed a man who was bicycling on the sidewalk along highway U.S. 1.
On Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol arrested Olivia Karol Binek Thibodeaux, 34 of Key West, on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and misrepresentation of insurance, according to the FHP press release issued Thursday evening.
Thibodeaux was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 at mile marker 5 in the outside lane at about 12:30 p.m. on March 4. The unidentified bicyclist, 21 from North Carolina, was traveling north on the paved sidewalk on the southbound shoulder of U.S. 1 at mile marker 5, according to the FHP.
Thibodeaux's vehicle began drift into the right turn lane of U.S. 1 southbound. Thibodeaux abruptly swerved the vehicle left and back into the outside travel lane. Her vehicle continued traveling southbound before Thibodeaux then swerved the vehicle toward the southbound shoulder. Her vehicle entered the southbound shoulder into the path of the bicyclist, according to the FHP.
As a result, the vehicle's rear right door struck the front and right of the bicyclist. Her vehicle continued traveling east from the point of collision, crossed the center median and came to a stop in the inside northbound lane, according to the FHP. Thibodeaux then reversed her vehicle onto the center median, where it came to a final rest.
The bicyclist was thrown by the vehicle. The bicyclist landed on and slid across the grassy southbound shoulder before coming to a final rest, according to the FHP.