The Dry Tortugas National Park will reopen to public access, including to overnight camping, at 8 a.m. on Sunday Jan. 8.
Concession-operated ferry and seaplane services will resume when the park reopens, but visitors are advised to check concessions websites or call businesses directly for trip status and availability, park officials said Friday.
The park has been closed since Jan. 1 because U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol personnel were processing more than 400 Cuban migrants at Fort Jefferson since they started arriving there on Dec. 30, as part of mass migration from Cuba.
Customs agents finished processing the migrants on late Wednesday, Jan. 4, and the migrants were then transported by Coast Guard to the Coast Guard Sector Key West station.
Also on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
“As the negative impacts of [President] Joe Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said. “That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”
It is particularly burdensome for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which has 194 deputies, to dedicate the necessary resources to manage the movement of hundreds of migrants while also ensuring adequate public safety, the governor's press release stated.
The State of Florida will deploy air assets, including airplanes and helicopters from the Florida National Guard, and will bolster Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine patrol to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits, the press release stated.
Florida has a long history of helping refugees, including Cubans and others fleeing communist regimes, find support after they arrive in the United States; however, this has always involved support from the federal government and a large, coordinated effort amongst state, federal and local governments, according to the news release.