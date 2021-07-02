Monroe County Emergency Management officials are warning Florida Keys residents to prepare for Elsa to possibly be a Category 1 hurricane when it reaches the Keys, which could be early Tuesday morning.
The storm had turned into a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, but was expected to drop back down to a tropical storm on Sunday after skirting Haiti and the Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday.
As of Friday, the storm was moving to the west-northwest at 29 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 75 mph, making the storm a Category 1 hurricane. The five-day forecast track cone continues to include the entire Florida Keys and much of the Florida peninsula.
