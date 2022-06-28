The family of a woman who died in a parasail accident and whose son was injured in the accident last month has filed a civil lawsuit against the company that operated the boat.
The mother died and her son and nephew were injured after the trio slammed into the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Memorial Day while parasailing. The family was visiting the Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.
The 33-year-old mother, Supraja Alaparthi, was pronounced dead after being transported to land. Her nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Miami hospital for additional treatment, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, suffered minimal injures, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission incident report.
Attorneys for the family of Alaparthi planned to file a lawsuit Tuesday in her death and the injuries of the family members, according to a news release sent Monday. The Keys Citizen was provided a copy of the lawsuit on Tuesday.
The lawsuit charges that the operators of the company, Lighthouse Parasail Inc., failed "to implement reasonable and proper safety policies and procedures (or failing to instruct its crew of the same) regarding emergency situations, including losing control of a parasail during a ride," the lawsuit stated. The company failed "to provide safety instructions and briefing to its passengers and parasailers, including safety instructions and briefing concerning what to do in emergency situations (such as losing control of a parasail during a ride)."
The captain and crew member failed "to check the weather conditions both before and during the subject parasailing ride," and failed "to have the proper equipment aboard the M/V Airborne to allow the crew to check for inclement weather," the lawsuit stated.
The captain and crew member failed "to properly utilize available equipment aboard the M/V Airborne to check the weather conditions and operated "in unsafe weather conditions, including conditions with strong and gusting winds.
The full version of this story can be found in Wednesday's print edition of the Keys Citizen or at http://www.keysnews.com.