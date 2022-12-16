South Florida federal prosecutors have charged Big Pine Key resident Wendy C. Kilheffer, 77, with violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by shooting and killing a key deer in November.

People familiar with the shooting told The Keys Citizen that Kilheffer shot the deer near the corner of Independence Avenue and Ship's Way on the Nov. 16 in Big Pine Key because the animal appeared to be severely injured and she had appeared to have thought the animal needed to be put down.