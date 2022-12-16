South Florida federal prosecutors have charged Big Pine Key resident Wendy C. Kilheffer, 77, with violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by shooting and killing a key deer in November.
People familiar with the shooting told The Keys Citizen that Kilheffer shot the deer near the corner of Independence Avenue and Ship's Way on the Nov. 16 in Big Pine Key because the animal appeared to be severely injured and she had appeared to have thought the animal needed to be put down.
The Key deer had been injured for several days and was tangled in rope at some point. Photos of the deer have been circulating on Facebook and show the deer covered in cuts, abrasions and injuries with what looks like road rash from being possibly dragged or dragging itself along the ground or pavement. One photo showed the deer with the rope tangled in its antlers.
Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement was informed that a Key deer was shot and killed on a residential lot on Big Pine Key, Monroe County, Florida, Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Jennifer M. Koches told The Citizen at the time. A Federal Wildlife Officer as well as officers from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene. The Service is working with the State of Florida, and law enforcement agents are currently gathering facts as part of an ongoing investigation. Per Service policy, we cannot provide any further comments due to an ongoing investigation, she said.
Kilheffer faces a possible term of imprisonment of up to one year if convicted and would also be subject to a fine of up to $100,000 and a period of supervised release of up to one year, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in South Florida, which is prosecuting the case.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and officers of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated this case, with support from the National Fish & Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory in Ashland, Oregon and the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald is prosecuting the case.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and David Pharo, resident agent in charge, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement, Miami Field Office, announced the charges on Friday.
Congress enacted the ESA to conserve threatened and endangered species, as well as the ecosystems upon which they depend. “Endangered species” means any species, or part thereof, which is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range. The Florida Key deer (Odocoileus viginianus clavium) is included within the list of designated endangered species set forth in federal regulations.