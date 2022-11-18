Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a Key deer on Big Pine Key, which occurred on Wednesday.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees management of the National Key Deer Refuge and other federal refuges in the Florida Keys, did not divulge details of the shooting but did issue a statement on Friday.
"On Wednesday, November 16, the Service’s Office of Law Enforcement was informed that a Key deer was shot and killed on a residential lot on Big Pine Key, Monroe County, Florida," Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Jennifer M. Koches wrote. "A Federal Wildlife Officer as well as officers from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene. The Service is working with the State of Florida, and our agents are currently gathering facts as part of an ongoing investigation. Per Service policy, we cannot provide any further comments due to an ongoing investigation."
People familiar with the shooting told The Keys Citizen that a woman shot the deer near the corner of Independence Avenue and Ship's Way on Big Pine Key because the animal appeared to be severely injured and the shooter appeared to have thought the animal needed to be put down, they said.
The Key deer appeared to have been injured for several days and was tangled in rope. Photos of the deer have been circulating on Facebook and show the deer covered cuts, abrasions and injuries with what looks like road rash from being possibly dragged or dragging itself along the ground or pavement. One photo showed the deer with the rope tangled in its antlers.