Two well-known and well-attending festivals in the Middle and Uppers Keys will have an impact on U.S. 1 traffic this weekend.
The 23rd annual Upper Keys Irish Festival and parade fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Caribbean Club, 104080 Overseas Highway.
The parade assembly will begin at 11:30 a.m. at 1st Court and Avenue B and will depart at noon en route to U.S. 1 and ultimately the Caribbean Club.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the Marathon Seafood Festival this Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12.
The event will run at Marathon Community Park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies will be stopping traffic intermittently on U.S. 1 for pedestrian crossings.
U.S. 1 motorists are asked to leave early and be patient.
