An 11-year-old Sugarloaf School student was arrested on charges of two counts of aggravated battery Tuesday after stabbing two students with scissors four days earlier.
There were no life-threatening injuries reported in the May 7 incident, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
One injured student, also 11, received six stiches to close the wound on his arm. The other student, age 10, received cuts that did not require stitches, Linhardt said.
Early reports indicate there was a verbal altercation that day among the suspect and one of the injured students. The Department of Juvenile Justice booked the suspect student Tuesday afternoon, Linhardt said.