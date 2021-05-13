A Florida Keys resident has filed a lawsuit against the local Mosquito Control District for failure to produce public records disclosing the exact locations of genetically modified mosquitoes currently being released as part of a pilot project.
Meagan Morrison Hull, a Sugarloaf Key resident, has initiated a “writ of mandamus” legal case filed against the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District for failure to produce public records disclosing locations of the boxes the private bio-tech company Oxitec is using to release potentially millions of mosquitos. The release is to test how effective the genetically modified mosquitoes are at eradicating or reducing the number of Aedes agypti mosquitoes, which can carry dengue fever, Zika and other tropical diseases.
Oxitec and the FKMCD have only said so far that the boxes were being placed in six locations: two on Cudjoe Key, one on Ramrod Key and three on Vaca Key in Marathon.
The release has been opposed by Hull and others who argue there has not been enough independent study done on Oxitec's technology to deem it to be safe or cost effective. They have also challenged the technology's non-medical use of Tetracycline.
On April 23, a public records request was sent by Hull's attorney, Ralf Brookes, to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District requesting information regarding the Oxitec trial sites, the location of genetically modified mosquito releases for each deployment location addresses and specific GPS coordinates and the release dates for each deployment location, Brookes stated in a news release on Thursday.
She also requested public records evidencing specific landowner authorizations for these releases and positive “yes” responses to a mosquito control survey about the trial release.
The FKMCD has not complied with the request in its entirety within the timeframe provided, Brookes said. The experiment began as “devices” were “deployed” by Oxitec and district employees on April 26. The mosquitoes began to emerge into the Florida Keys ecosystem, unchecked, on May 11, Brookes said.
Oxitec declined to comment and FKMCD officials said it was would not be prudent to comment on active litigation.
