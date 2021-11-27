Although the smaller of the two cruise ships that docked Saturday morning in Key West, the 594-foot Azamara Quest was an imposing sight at the Mallory Dock following 20 months of no cruise ship traffic.
Amid increased Key West Police presence, the 594-foot Azamara Quest arrives at the Mallory Dock early Saturday morning.
SHEILA CULLEN/The Citizen
Following the docking of the Azamara Quest at the Mallory Dock, the Crystal Serenity rounded Fort Zachary Taylor State Park and prepared to dock at the privately owned Pier B.
ROB O'NEAL/The Citizen
Cyclists make their way along Truman Waterfront as the first two cruise ships in 20 months dock in Key West on Saturday morning.
ROB O'NEAL/The Citizen
Although many seemed unfazed, some curious onlookers at Truman Waterfront watched Saturday morning as the first two cruise ships in 20 months dock in Key West.
ROB O'NEAL/The Citizen
With no fuss or fanfare, the 594-foot Azamara Quest slid alongside the Mallory Dock in the pre-dawn light of Saturday morning, ending a 20-month gap in the city’s cruise schedule. The lack of ships since March 2020 was caused by COVID pandemic and voter-fueled restrictions.
The ship was met by line handlers, TSA employees, representatives from Historic Tours of America and an increased police presence. Notably absent was a protest from concerned residents.
Later in the morning, Crystal Serenity rounded Fort Zachary Taylor State Park and docked at the privately owned Pier B, also with little reaction from onlookers.
The arrivals come after city voters overwhelmingly approved referendums last November calling for smaller ships and fewer passengers, and the state and governor passed a local pre-emption law that nullified the vote.
Although the Azamara Quest can accommodate 686 passengers and 408 crew members, it was reported she carried 435 passengers. The ship and the passenger count complies with the city referendum that states a ship can’t bring in more than 1,500 passengers and crew.
As the Crystal Serenity docked at Pier B, staff from numerous area businesses were seen holding signs welcoming the ships and passengers. The Serenity has a total capacity of 1,695 people — 1,040 passengers and 655 crew, which would violate the city’s referendum — but was reported to have only 476 passengers.
The arrivals also come as the city has been working on local ordinances to possibly implement the referendums into city regulations.
The state Legislature only pre-empted cities from implementing voter referendums, not city ordinances. The city has hired a legal firm to research the issue and has started to mediate between the citizen group that sponsored the referendums, Safer Cleaner Ships and local pro-cruise ship leaders.
According to the website cruisedig.com, numerous other ships are scheduled to port in Key West in the next few weeks, although some, such as the Disney-owned cruise ships, have stated they do not intend to dock here and instead have made other port arrangements.