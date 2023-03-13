Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority officials have asked residents, tourists and business owners to temporarily reduce water consumption so the public water utility can rebuild its reserves.
"Stop using water unless it is absolutely necessary," FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz said Monday morning.
Veliz urged people not water their yards or use irrigation systems and not wash their boats or vehicles currently, he said. Instead of cleaning off driveways and sidewalks with hoses and pressure washers, use brooms.
"Water irrigation is huge, Veliz said.
The call to reduce water use comes as the FKAA had three major water line breaks since Wednesday. The water utility does have water, but it is desperately trying to rebuild its water reserves, Veliz said. The FKAA has reduced the pressure and the supply coming out of the Biscayne Aquifer in Florida City, which is the Florida Keys' main water supply.
"If we have a break now, everyone is out of water," Veliz said.
The FKAA fired up its desalination plant on Stock Island last week after experiencing major breaks in the water transmission line on both Wednesday and Thursday, March 8-9. The plant can turn 2 million gallons a day of saltwater into freshwater.
The FKAA was hit with another major water line break on Saturday night going into Sunday. The break caused water pressure to be significantly reduced for most of the Keys on Sunday.