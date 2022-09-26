Flooding could be a major issue for the Lower and possibly Middle Keys, as the Florida Keys are experiencing major king tides currently.
The Lower Keys could start experience the impacts of Hurricane Ian as early as Tuesday morning, but most likely not until Tuesday afternoon, according to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service. As of Tuesday, the Lower Keys was under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Some low-lying coastal areas of the Lower Keys and possibly the Middle Keys could experience 3 feet of storm surge above the normal high tide because of the storm, and the accompanying 4 to 6 inches of rain and 20-30 mph winds, according to Rizzo.
Rizzo said Hurricane Ian would pass more than 70 miles west of Loggerhead Key in the Dry Tortugas.
“We do expect significant rain and storm surge,” said Rizzo. “Most surge issues will occur as the storm passes and winds switch out of the southwest. That will funnel and push water into the Gulf and Bayside of the lower and Middle Keys.”
No emergency hurricane evacuation orders had been put in place for the Keys as of Monday.
Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes should seek shelter with friends or family in a safe structure throughout the duration of the storm. A general population shelter will open at noon on Tuesday in the Key West High School cafeteria, 2100 Flagler Ave. Registered pets are welcome. There will be limited supplies available. More information on sheltering can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/995.
Keys Energy Services planned to close its offices on Tuesday and has emergency crews on notice, Keys Energy Services CEO Lynne Tejeda said. Keys Energy Services spokesman Julio Torrado called Ian a "dirty storm" with a lot of rain and "potential pockets of power outages," Torrado told the Keys Citizen after the meeting.
The City of Key West plans to close its offices on Tuesday and was closing Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter on Monday, city officials said. Monroe County government has also closed its offices and the courthouses on Tuesday.
All Monroe County School District schools and offices will be closed Tuesday. There have been no decisions on school operations for Wednesday.
There were no plans as of Monday to close Key West International Airport on Tuesday, but individual airlines could cancel flights, Monroe County Airport Director Richard Strickland said early Monday. Later Monday, American, United, Delta and Silver airlines all cancelled their scheduled Tuesday flights, Strickland said.
As of Monday morning, Hurricane Ian was south of Cuba and moving northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Monday, Ian's maximum windspeed was 75 mph.