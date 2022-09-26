ian 8 a.m.

Flooding could be a major issue for the Lower and possibly Middle Keys, as the Florida Keys are experiencing major king tides currently.

The Lower Keys could start experience the impacts of Hurricane Ian as early as Tuesday morning, but most likely not until Tuesday afternoon, according to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service. As of Tuesday, the Lower Keys was under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

