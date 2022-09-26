Flooding could be a major issue for the Lower and possibly Middle Keys, as the Florida Keys are experiencing major king tides currently.
No emergency hurricane evacuation orders had been put in place for the Keys as of Monday.
Flooding could be a major issue for the Lower and possibly Middle Keys, as the Florida Keys are experiencing major king tides currently.
No emergency hurricane evacuation orders had been put in place for the Keys as of Monday.
The Lower Keys could start experience the impacts of Hurricane Ian as early as Tuesday morning, but most likely not until Tuesday afternoon, according to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service. As of Tuesday, the Lower Keys was under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Some low-lying coastal areas of the Lower Keys and possibly the Middle Keys could experience 3 feet of storm surge above the normal high tide because of the storm, and the accompanying 4 to 6 inches of rain and 20-30 mph winds, according to Rizzo.
The City of Key West plans to close its offices on Tuesday and was closing Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter on Monday, city officials said. Monroe County did not make a decision as of the 9:30 a.m. meeting on Monday, but is "leaning toward" closing all offices, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said.
The Monroe County School District is "strongly considering" closing schools on Tuesday, Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said. The county and the school district will make that decision after Monday's 3 p.m. meeting.
Keys Energy Services planned to close its offices on Tuesday and has emergency crews on notice, Keys Energy Services CEO Lynne Tejeda said. Keys Energy Services spokesman Julio Torrado called Ian a "dirty storm" with a lot of rain and "potential pockets of power outages," Torrado told the Keys Citizen after the meeting.
There were no plans as of Monday to close Key West International Airport on Tuesday, but individual airlines could cancel flights, Monroe County Airport Director Richard Strickland said.
As of Monday morning, Hurricane Ian was south of Cuba and moving northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Monday, Ian's maximum windspeed was 75 mph.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.