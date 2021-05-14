The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has received continuing reports of people being targeted in phone scams from criminals claiming to be in law enforcement and urging payments with gift cards over falsified legal issues.
The criminals use real law enforcement phone numbers and often will use real local law enforcement officers’ names during the scams. Some residents have previously reported getting calls from someone posing as Sheriff Rick Ramsay, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
If you receive a call from a law enforcement agency, utility company, government agency or popular business such as Amazon, hang up and contact the agency for verification, Linhardt said in a news release. Also, never pay for anything over the phone with gift cards, which is a sure sign that the call is a scam, Linhardt said.
Residents should be wary of any unknown third-party caller requesting money via phone. Always hang up and immediately contact the named party.
Scammers have been cloning legitimate law enforcement officers, business and other government office phone numbers in an effort to appear legitimate.
Residents should never give personal, monetary or gift card information to anyone over the phone, in a text or an email, regardless of who they claim to be, without first checking with that person, utility, business or government agency, Linhardt said, and he advised residentst to never make any sort of purchase or monetary transaction with or using gift cards online or via the phone.
Anyone with information about any crimes should contact the Sheriff's Office at 305-292-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. If a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tips may also be submitted online at http://www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.