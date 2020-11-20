The total number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County surpassed 3,000 on Friday, as the Florida Department of Health’s local office reported 99 new cases in a day on Friday.
Monroe County’s total cases hit 3,064, while state-wide, the numbers inched closer to the 1 million mark at 923,418.
Of the 99 new cases in Monroe County on Friday, 67 were reported in Key West, which has reported 1,528 cases since the start of the pandemic in March.
There have been 17,889 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, while 25 have been reported in Monroe County.
On Thursday, Key West city leaders voted that masks should be worn anytime a person is out in public, and on Friday, all special events on city properties were canceled through Dec. 31.
Other cities in the Keys also reported increases Friday: Marathon added six cases; Key Largo, Tavernier and Big Pine Key each reported four new cases; and two more cases were reported in Islamorada.
Monroe County’s positivity rate soared to 20.38%, as the state’s positivity rate crept up to 7.6%, according to the state Department of Health’s Data and Surveillance Dashboard, which tracks COVID-19 information daily.
The number of hospitalizations in the Keys remained at nine, although all are reported at Lower Keys Medical Center.
While cities seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased through the Keys. A listing of those locations can be found at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The Florida Department of Health offers free COVID-19 testing to all Monroe County residents, with valid identification. Appointments are required; to schedule, call 786-910-9764 or email testingmonroe@flhealth.gov.
In Key West, testing is available on Wednesdays at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays, from 1 to 4 p.m. In Tavernier, testing is available on Tuesdays at the Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, from 1 4 p.m. In Marathon, testing is available on Thursdays at the Ruth Ivins Center, 3333 Overseas Highway, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All events are scheduled as weather permits.