The Florida Keys have set a record when it comes to the number of new daily COVID-19 cases.
The Keys had 89 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, with 11 of those new cases being minors, according to Bob Eadie, administrator of the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health.
"We are No. 1 in all the wrong categories," Eadie said. "I recommend everyone wear a mask, vaccinated or unvaccinated and get vaccinated."
Eadie was to address the Monroe County School Board at its Tuesday afternoon meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. Students return to school on Thursday. Aug. 12, in Monroe County.
For more on this developing story, read Wednesday's edition of The Key West Citizen, in print and online.
tohara@keysnews.com
