Updates for Tropical Storm Eta from the Monroe County Emergency Management and US National Weather Service Key West.
The Hurricane Warning has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Keys.
Tropical Storm Force winds, mainly in gusts, are expected in the Florida Keys in association with scattered squalls.
The Storm Surge Warning has been canceled and replaced by a Coastal Flood Warning. Coastal Flooding from 1 to 3 feet above the mean high tide mark are expected to gradually fall later this morning and through the afternoon.
The highest values approaching 3 feet above mean high tide mark are expected to be near Manatee Bay, and along the northernmost parts of the more substantial Lower Keys.
Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 with neighborhoods prone to poor drainage or coastal flooding likely to continue to be flooded through tonight.
The threat of a few tornadoes associated with Eta’s rain bands, extending far from the center of Eta’s circulation, continues today.