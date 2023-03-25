FKAA

A letter from Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Director Greg Veliz about reducing the amount of water being pumped from the mainland to the Keys is again raising the debate abut how much development and tourism the chain of islands can handle and whether the Keys has or is in the process of reaching buildout and/or carry capacity.

Veliz issued the letter to customers on Thursday afternoon following three water main line breaks this month, which caused some to lose water pressure or have it severely reduced. The breaks closed government buildings, schools and courthouses on March 8.

