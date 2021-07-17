Dan Dombroski, former executive director and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Keys Area, was arrested late Friday and charged with 12 felony counts of misappropriating funds from the non-profit agency he headed for 17 years.
Dombroski was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies at his home on Big Pine Key a little after 11 p.m. Friday, June 16, after a two-year investigation by the Key West Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit and the federal Internal Revenue Service. The arrest warrant lists 11 counts of fraud and one count of forgery, all felonies, and states that Dombroski wrote nine checks to himself from the Boys & Girls Club (BGC) bank account worth $4,239 that he claimed were reimbursements for club expenses he had paid out of his own pocket.
“After working with the IRS to review the documents and financial statements from the bank accounts. ... I have probable cause to illustrate that several of the checks reimbursed to Dombroski were fraudulent and done without permission of the Boys & Girls Club,” according to Key West Police Detective Gustavo Medina in the arrest warrant. “Many items which Dombroski reimbursed himself for were either already paid for on the [BGC] American Express credit card or paid by check directly from the Boys & Girls Club check book. Therefore, no reimbursement to Dombroski was required.”
However, according to the warrant, there are questions about reimbursements Dombroski claimed from the club for significantly higher amounts. Medina said he compared Dombroski’s personal bank account with the BGC bank account, both at the local First State Bank, and discovered “numerous checks written out in large amounts” shifting money into Dombroski’s account.
“In approximately a four-year span, the Boys & Girls Club issued checks payable to petty cash for $68,044.55. Approximately $41,117.48 in cash deposits were made into Lori and Daniel Dombroski’s First State Bank account, which was unsupported by any other known financial employment by Daniel Dombroski,” according to the warrant.
Despite having an annual audit of its books by an outside accounting firm, Paul Mills CPA in Key West, and a BGC treasurer, John Dick, currently chair of the Monroe County School Board, it was Bill Archer, then-chairman of the Keys Area BGC, who was the first to suspect there were irregularities in the club finances. In September 2018, Archer said he been notified by the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which manages the pension plans for employees working at local clubs across the country, that the Keys BGC could not be awarded any grant money because it had not made regular pension payments into the club’s plan for the previous two years. As Archer began to investigate, he said he found a letter written to the plan’s pension provider dated Oct. 16, 2018, saying the BGC board of directors was requesting to freeze plan participation and benefit accruals. In block letters at the bottom of the letter was written, “Constituting all of the directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Keys Area.”
The letter was signed by four directors, including Archer, who said he had never seen nor signed the letter. In addition, at the time there were seven BGC directors, not four. Dombroski also signed the letter, stating he was a BGC director, which he was not.
As Archer continued looking into the club’s books, he found four accounts had been opened in BGC’s name at First State Bank.
“The Board was unaware of two of these accounts,” the minutes of the Dec. 3, 2018 BGC board meeting read.
The board then agreed to ask the national chapter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America to send an auditor to look at the local chapter’s books. The audit team arrived on Dec. 17, 2018, and while it found several “threads” of money being withdrawn with no correlating receipts or invoices to account for the expenditures, no patterns could be found.
However, Archer said a few days later, after the auditors had left, Dombroski submitted several invoices for personal reimbursement for club expenses, including computers and tech help. Suspicious, Archer began calling the vendors to see if they had been paid in cash, as Dombroski allegedly claimed, or by an official BGC check. In all instances, the vendors reported they had been paid by check. However, Archer said, Dombroski had cut checks to himself for the same amounts that had previously been paid by the BGC checks.
“We’re not sure how many years this was going on. Most of the records from the Boys & Girls Club were destroyed so we have no way to verify,” Archer said on Friday, adding, “Whether it’s $4,000 or $40,000, I think the 12 felony [charges] will stick in everybody’s mind.”
Amanda Velazquez, current chairperson of the Keys Area BGC, said she and executive director Judy Leggett were briefed by the Monroe County State Attorney’s office on Thursday about the arrest warrant.
“While we cannot comment on the details of the investigation, we at the Boys & Girls Club of the Keys Area are looking forward to a final resolution to this matter. We are confident in all the hard work done by the authorities in their investigation against Mr. Dombroski and trust that justice will be served,” Velazquez told The Key West Citizen by email, adding, “We look forward to putting this unfortunate chapter in the club's history behind us and are eager to be able to focus on the job at hand, which is providing a safe and nurturing environment to our members.”
The Keys BGC is a non-profit social services organization that offers a variety of educational and arts programs for Monroe County youths. It also provides approximately 22,000 meals a year to its students through its after-school and summer programs. It has an annual budget of approximately $1 million.
In addition to the allegedly fraudulent reimbursement checks, Dombroski also opened an American Express credit card for the BGC. All credit card statements went solely to Dombrowski, according to the arrest warrant.
“In addition to reimbursing himself for cash transactions that never took place, Dombroski would pay for items for the club using the card and then reimburse himself for the transactions as if cash was paid. The Boys & Girls Club would pay the credit card bill in full each month,” the warrant reads.
Dombroski could not be reached for comment. However, reached by telephone in February 2021, when The Citizen first learned of the investigation, Dombroski denied misappropriating any funds from the BGC. He said at that time he had “no idea” that police were looking into his financial management of the club.
Dombroski headed up the Keys BGC for 17 years. After hearing Archer’s report, the BGC board voted unanimously at their December 2018 meeting to put Dombroski on probation for 30 days and suspend his check-writing privileges as well as his ability to use BGC credit cards. But in January 2019, Archer said he waited in Dombroski’s office one morning to show him his evidence and ask for an explanation.
“He resigned on the spot. He wouldn’t even talk to me,” Archer said.
Most recently, Dombroski was working as a child and victim advocate for Monroe County's 16th Judicial Circuit Court as a Guardian ad Litem.