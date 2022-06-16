Authorities arrested former Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez again on Wednesday, June 15. This time, authorities allege that Martinez used campaign contributions for personal expenses such as paying for his family's Netflix account, purchases at CVS pharmacy and to pay for a U-Haul rental truck.
The Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office issued a warrant charging him with a dozen misdemeanor campaign finance violations, and he was booked into a Miami-Dade County jail. The case is being handled by Miami-Dade prosecutors because Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward was friends with Martinez and had to recuse himself from the case.
The criminal case started after Martinez, a Republican, beat Democratic incumbent Commissioner Heather Carruthers in the November 2020 election, and she filed a criminal complaint alleging he did not reside in the district. Miami-Dade prosecutors started reviewing Martinez campaign documents, which eventually led them charging him with campaign finance violations, according to the arrest warrant.
Prior to this week, Martinez, who represented Key West, had been arrested twice in the past six months on domestic violence charges. Martinez resigned from office in December after being arrested on charges he abused his wife at their family's Miami-Dade County home.
Last month, Hialeah Police arrested Martinez again on domestic violence-related charges, after an incident in which he brandished a handgun and threatened to kill himself, according to court documents.
