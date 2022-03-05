The advocacy group Hometown! is asking that local candidates running for office in 2022 come to an introductory event at Higgs Beach Monday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. Even if someone hasn’t filed to run, those who are considering running are encouraged to attend. Candidates and potential candidates will introduce themselves and make short presentations.
Candidates may bring petitions for voters to sign, along with campaign materials. There will be a cash bar.
Primaries will be held in Florida on Aug. 23 and the general election will be Nov. 8. Key West will be voting in a number of races at the city, county, state and federal levels of government.
The mayor of Key West is elected every two years and as of Friday, no one had filed to run against incumbent Teri Johnston, who has served as mayor since 2018.
Three City Commission seats are up for re-election as well, all of which do not have a listed challenger at the moment. These include District II, which is currently represented by Sam Kaufman; District IV, represented by Greg Davila and District V, represented by Mary Lou Hoover. The Keys Energy Utility Board also has three seats up for re-election: Mona Clark, Robert Barrios and Steve Wells, who has not yet declared for the next election.
Three seats on the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners will be up for a vote.
Michelle Coldiron, who represents the Lower Keys, is running without an opponent currently. David Rice, who represents Marathon and Islamorada, currently has one challenger: Tom Raffanello, a former DEA agent who retired from the Miami field office in 2004. Rice, so far, has vastly outraised Raffanello, raking in $30,475 in contributions to Raffanello’s $1,000, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections.
Holly Raschein, who represents Key Largo and Ocean Reef, took over in her seat in late 2021 after Commissioner Mike Forster died in September of COVID-19. Raschein, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is facing fellow Republican Jose Felix Peixoto.
Peixoto has run against Raschein at least twice before, attempting to unseat her in two elections when she represented the Keys in the Florida House of Representatives. He has also run twice for Florida’s 26th congressional district as an independent. He ran unsuccessfully for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District in 2010, according to Florida Politics.
The BOCC District 3 seat, one of the ones that represents Key West, is still vacant and awaiting an appointee from DeSantis, after the resignation of Eddie Martinez, amid controversy around a domestic violence arrest and accusations by his family that he was abused pain medication.
Two have filed for the Group 1 county judge race: Albert Kelley and Jason R. Smith. Kelley so far has raised $60,580 in campaign funds to Smith’s $12,386, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections.
Monroe County School Board chairman John R. Dick is running unopposed for his seat once again. Sue Woltanski will be challenged by local prosecutor Alexandria Suarez. So far, Woltanski has a slight edge in campaign contributions. Bobby Highsmith has yet to refile for his seat on the board, and two candidates, Gabrielle Brown and Darren Horan, have filed to run for his seat.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, will have one challenger in the Republican primary, a Big Pine Key house painter named Robert Allen. Two Democrats are also running for the District 120 seat, Adam Gentle and Daniel Horton-Diaz. No one has yet filed to run against incumbent state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.