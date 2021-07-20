The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, July 21, will take up affordable housing, parking issues in the Upper Keys and the senior living facility in Key West.
The commission will also hear about the future of the Department of Defense’s anti-trafficking operation in Key West.
Commissioners will vote to set aside some of the county’s last remaining state-issued building allocations for affordable housing for a 20-unit workforce housing project on Big Coppitt Key.
A development company called the Dickerson Group, Inc. has requested the reservation of 20 affordable housing Rate of Ordinance (ROGO) allocations in the moderate-income category for the development of affordable housing units on the gulfside of Big Coppitt Key, located approximately at Mile Marker 9.5.
The project would be four, 900-square-foot, two-bedroom duplex units next door to the Quarry Apartments, according to the developer’s attorney, Bart Smith. The project had already acquired a conditional-use permit from the county and could obtain the building permits in the next 30 to 60 days, Smith said.
The County Commission approval of the ROGO allocations would leave the county with only a handful of remaining ROGO allocations.
A request for a single-family application for one ROGO unit will go before the Monroe County Planning Commission in August. Approval of that request and the Dickerson project will leave two affordable ROGOs remaining, said Emily Schemper, senior director of planning for the county.
The commission will discuss its ROGO balance, as the Florida Keys are currently undergoing an affordable housing crisis.
Also, the commission will again discuss whether to take over the senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West. The commission was scheduled to talk about it last month, but had yet to receive a feasibility study from a consultant reviewing the facility’s finances.
Only Commissioner Craig Cates has pushed to have the county take over the financially struggling facility. The remaining commissioners are split on the proposal, and at best, a majority have voiced support for the county to continue partnering with the city and its Housing Authority on the proposal.
The consultant, Robin Bleier, has reviewed the contracts, finances and business plans for the struggling 106-unit senior facility, which is currently only about half-full and has been through two management companies since it opened in 2018.
In May, Bleier briefed the commission on the facility and its finances. Previous operators of the facility had allocated “zero dollars” for a marketing plan and had a high mortgage and cost of square footage. The mortgage payment is scheduled to “balloon” in seven years, and there were also “not a lot of amenities,” Bleier said.
An operational plan is “necessary” and the facility will have to be 90% occupied for it to “stop the bleeding” of money, Bleier said.
Additionally, the commission will discuss and give staff direction on hiring a parking enforcement officer for the Upper Keys.
Last month, the County Commission increased parking fines on county roads from $20 to $200 in an attempt to deter illegal parking throughout the county, especially near parks and beaches. The fines are a non-criminal civil penalty. The increase took effect immediately.
With the recent increase in fines, the county is now looking at creating a position to help enforce the new fines in problem areas. This position would also help to free up sheriff’s deputies and make them the secondary responders for those areas.
Lastly, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adml. Douglas Fears will give a brief overview of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S), and its relationship with the community in Monroe County. The presentation will be about the decision for JIATF-S to remain in Key West and a proposed new facility within Naval Air Station Key West’s Truman Annex.
JIATF-S is a joint Department of Defense command located at Truman Annex and consists of almost 600 personnel, liaison officers, and contract employees living in Monroe County. Its mission is to detect and monitor illicit trafficking, mostly cocaine, that travels in multiton shipments from South America to the U.S. and other locations.
Following a 2019 survey of other possible locations, the Department of Defense decided to keep JIATF-S in Key West. Fears was also scheduled to give a presentation to the Key West City Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, July 20.
Wednesday’s meeting will be a hybrid format, with the County Commission meeting live at the Marathon Government Center. The public will also be able to participate virtually using a Zoom Webinar platform. Information on participating and the meeting agenda can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.