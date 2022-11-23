The Gardenview Apartments, a joint venture between the Key West Housing Authority, the City of Key West and the Monroe County Land Authority will provide 92 units for low-income housing, with an additional 11 slated for ultra-low-income housing, with six of those being reserved for residents with special needs.
The Gardenview Apartments, a joint venture between the Key West Housing Authority, the City of Key West and the Monroe County Land Authority will provide 92 units for low-income housing, with an additional 11 slated for ultra-low-income housing, with six of those being reserved for residents with special needs.
Photos provided
The Key West Housing Authority has opened the waitlist for 103 one-bedroom, one-bath units at the currently under-construction Gardenview Apartments at College Road on Stock Island.
As residents of Key West grapple with the worst affordable housing crisis in recent years, The Key West Housing Authority opened the waitlist for 103 one-bedroom, one-bath units at the currently under-construction Gardenview Apartments at College Road on Stock Island.
The units, which broke ground in 2021, should start becoming available for occupancy in the Spring of 2023. The project, a joint venture between the Key West Housing Authority, the City of Key West and the Monroe County Land Authority will provide 92 units for low-income housing, with an additional 11 slated for ultra-low-income housing, with six of those being reserved for residents with special needs.
The site previously housed the Monroe County Mosquito Control District, the Easter Seals and the former Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
As of Monday morning, 200 applicants had signed up, with applications continuing through December 31.
KWHA Executive Director Randy Sterling, Jr. is excited about the project coming to fruition, particularly given all the stakeholders that have been involved since its inception.
“The Key West Housing Authority is proud to be the owner and manager of this brand-new property,” said Sterling. “This project was made possible from a partnership with the City of Key West, the Monroe County Land Authority, GulfKeystar, a Florida Joint Venture, LLC, Truist Bank, William P. Horn Architect and staff, Florida Housing Finance Corporation, & Seltzer Management.”
In order to be able to cover the project’s cost and allow the KWHA t rent the units at affordable rates, Sterling said four different funding sources were utilized.
The 650-square foot units, will also provide parking for 125 vehicles. GulfKeyStar, a subsidiary of the Spottswood Companies of Key West handled the construction.
The outgoing City Manager, Patti McLauchlin, who is scheduled to retire next year, was happy to see the amount of hard work and cooperation that went into building Gardenview.
“This partnership has gotten us where we need to be in providing affordable housing that our community so greatly needs,” said Patti McLauchlin. “Because of the hard work and cooperation among these independent agencies, our community will benefit, and at no cost to the taxpayer.”
Applicants are reminded that maximum income levels apply for those wanting to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit www.kwha.org.