As residents of Key West grapple with the worst affordable housing crisis in recent years, The Key West Housing Authority opened the waitlist for 103 one-bedroom, one-bath units at the currently under-construction Gardenview Apartments at College Road on Stock Island.

The units, which broke ground in 2021, should start becoming available for occupancy in the Spring of 2023. The project, a joint venture between the Key West Housing Authority, the City of Key West and the Monroe County Land Authority will provide 92 units for low-income housing, with an additional 11 slated for ultra-low-income housing, with six of those being reserved for residents with special needs.