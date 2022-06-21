After the qualifying period for most Florida Keys elections ended at noon Friday, June 17, many candidates showed at the Tennessee Williams Theater that evening for a second event put on this election cycle by the democracy group Hometown Key West.
Republican U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez, whose district, District 28, contains the Florida Keys, gained another competitor from within his own party in K.W. Miller, who branded Gimenez as a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only), and said his campaign would focus on the affordable housing crisis, which he said cannot be solved by local government alone and infrastructure and lowering gas prices. Miller said he is semi-retired but spent most of his career in the energy sector and knows what to do to bring gas prices down.
Miller said he grew up in Marathon and Boca Raton, his family owning property in both locations. His campaign literature claims Gimenez frequently votes with democratic priorities pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, such as the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which would allow some aliens a path to legal citizenship. Gimenez was one of nine Republicans who voted for the bill, along with 219 Democrats.
Miller previously ran as an independent in Florida’s 18th congressional district in 2020, which covers Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce and the surrounding area. He garnered 2.2% of the vote but lost to Republican Brian Mast.
Miller told The Key West Citizen that he was “not a big fan of the cruise ships coming in.”
“I understand the economics but I can also say everywhere I’ve seen the cruise ships come in, it turns into a cesspool at the end of the day because they pollute, they make things dirty,” Miller said.
Miller said he understands the economic benefit, and has no problem with the ships visiting other ports, but doesn’t believe they make sense in Key West.
In the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners race, Jim Scholl, a former Key West city manager who was appointed by the governor to fill the seat vacated by the embattled Eddie Martinez, was elected to that seat unopposed. County Mayor David Rice has also been re-elected after his only opponent dropped out, as was commissioner Michelle Coldiron. Holly Raschein, who represents Key Largo, was also appointed by the governor to fill that seat after the death of Mike Forster. She is being challenged by Jose Peixoto.
Raschein was not able to attend Friday. Peixoto said he is an immigrant from Brazil, but has lived in Key Largo for 30 years, putting all three of his kids through the local school system.
“I know the daily problems we have in the Keys. The traffic, affordable housing,” Peixoto said.
Peixoto said understaffing at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is another key issue, and said the department should have its own marine unit.
“The TDC spends $50 million a year to bring more tourists to us, we’re already sold out. We don’t need anymore tourists. We need to take care of what we have,” Peixoto said. “In August you have two options, a real man like me and the career politicians.”
Two candidates have filed to run for the group one county judge seat. Albert Kelley stressed that his experience makes him the best man for the job.
“The question the voters have in this race is what’s the difference between me and my opponent?” Kelley said, referring to his opponent Jason Smith. “I think the main answer is breadth of experience. I think my experience is unmatched in this election.”
Kelley said he has tried cases both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, has represented victims and witnesses and has worked with state grand juries. He said he also has 32 years of civil practice in the county court system.
Smith said he has a “passion for justice” and that he has tried more than 100 jury trials in federal and state court.
“What this experience has done is allow me to understand human motivations, human emotions. I’ve dealt with people and I’m statutorily qualified to handle death penalty trials. I’ve sat with people, I’ve sat with their families. Flesh and blood people who have looked at losing their life, losing their property and losing their rights,” Smith said.
Incumbent Key West Mayor Teri Johnston was not able to attend the event due to being in COVID protocols. Her challenger, former Key West City Commissioner Margaret Romero, spoke and said she wanted to “restore our community values and principals in Key West.”
“In the past few years you’ve seen a decline and deterioration of the community atmosphere for which we came and for which we have stayed,” Romero said. “Rebuilding trust will help restore confidence in actions, competence, transparency and good communication, will help rebuild assurance that things are being done in the interest of our community.”
Four candidates who are vying for the District IV seat on the Key West city commission all made their pitch to voters.
Local businessman Steven Nekhaila said he has served on the legislative review board for the Key West Chamber of Commerce and other political executive committees.
“I’m running because, No. 1, I’m passionate about politics and I’d like to help,” he said. “I see opportunities in our community. No. 1 is the housing crisis. As you know, Key West is facing a dire housing crunch and businesses are looking for workers. People are being priced out of our market and moving further and further north and to greener pastures.”
Nekhaila said some ideas he has to do this are to increase zoning density in Key West, legalize multifamily homes and accessory dwellings and utilize mixed-use zoning.
Lissette Cuervo Carey, who works as an administrator for the Key West Housing Authority, said she is getting a “crash course” in affordable housing. She said she made the decision quickly after incumbent Greg Davila announced he would not seek re-election on Monday. She said the most important aspect of the commission’s job was to make Key West a good place to live, and that the city’s economy cannot survive without a workforce.
Political newcomer Ryan Barwick said he grew up in Merritt Island and moved to Key West to work in hospitality after college.
“I love everything about this community and what this island represents from ‘One Human Family’ to ‘come as you are’ to absolutely zero judgment for what you believe in, let’s all be together and have fun on this four-by-two-mile island,” Barwick said. “I want to keep old Key West emergent with new Key West. I want to embrace change and keep part of the magic that this island brought all of us down (for).”
Kim Highsmith, the spouse of outgoing Monroe County School Board member Bobby Highsmith, said she has been a highly-involved citizen. She has served on the Editorial Board of The Citizen, the board of Hometown Key West and graduated from the Key West Ambassador’s Academy. She worked as a security clearance investigator and bartended part-time at wine bars. She grew up in Broward County and went to the University of South Florida and wrote for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the NBA on TNT website, among other publications.
“The beauty of getting around is that you know people, you’re involved in many different aspects of the community and so not only can I talk to anyone, but I listen to everyone, whether we disagree or not. Hell, I’m a Democrat married to a Conch Republican, so I am well versed in reaching across the aisle,” Highsmith said.
Monroe County School Board chairman John Dick was re-elected unopposed. District 5 member Sue Woltanski is being challenged by Alexandria Suarez. Woltanski said since she was elected “we have raised graduation rates, we have improved mental health services in our schools and we have expanded our vocational programs. Our schools are good but we can make them better.”
She added that she has been advocating against excessive standardized testing for more than a decade.
Suarez said she is running because “there’s no greater asset than our children.” Suarez said she was a classroom teacher for a number of years, but had to leave the profession because she couldn’t afford it, highlighting the need for competitive teacher pay.
She has also worked as a pharmaceutical representative in the Keys for eight years. She now works as an Upper Keys prosecutor. She said it is important to her that the children learn “how to think, not what to think.”
“One of the reasons why students have done so well in the last few years is because parents now have a choice,” Suarez said. “That came from Tallahassee down to our districts. Parents deserve a voice, they have a right to the upbringing of their children.”
The seat being vacated by Highsmith has two candidates in the running. Local attorney Darren Horan said a requisite for running for school board was to have “skin in the game,” meaning children in the school system. Horan is a sixth-generation Conch and talked about the pain of watching his oldest daughter complete her education at Key West High School during the coronavirus pandemic and his middle child struggle with online classes as well.
The other candidate, Gabrielle Brown, was born and raised in Key West, and has worked mostly in the construction industry. As a foster mother, Brown said she had “extensive training in child development, especially with underprivileged and special needs children.”
Incumbent state representative Jim Mooney of District 120, which includes the Keys and parts of South Dade, said what’s most important for his position is “to understand the nuances of this district, particularly Monroe County” and said he understands these issues after living in the Keys his whole life and serving 10 years on the Islamorada Village Council.
Mooney said in two sessions, he’s had five bills that he introduced signed into law, the last of which is a collaborative bill that will allow the Sheriff’s Office to build employee housing, which the governor signed on Friday.
“If you don’t understand these issues from the grassroots up, it’s going to be very difficult to get done,” Mooney said.
Mooney is being challenged from within his own Republican party by Upper Keys resident Ronda Rebman-Lopez. Rebman-Lopez said she wants Tallahassee to “stop overlooking the Keys.” She said Monroe County was a “donor county” that sends large amounts of tax money to the state but gets little in return.
“Let’s talk about the environment. I would want to pass all laws protecting our environment over these special interest groups such as the big corporations,” she said.
She pointed to Senate Bill 2508, a controversial bill that would have impacted the distribution of water through the Everglades ecosystem for the benefit of mainland agriculture. Rebman-Lopez said this bill passed the state Senate because of corporate influence but was vetoed by “our wonderful governor Ron DeSantis.”
Big Pine Key’s Robert Allen is also running for the seat as a Republican, but said he did not have much to say at the event and said he “I let my platform do the speaking for me.”
On the Democratic side, Daniel Horton-Diaz said he grew up in a family that “needed help” and the community helped his family survive.
“I’ve been there and I’ve always felt like my entire life that I’ve owed a debt to society that I had to repay in honor of the gratitude that I have for people that are willing to put themselves out there for others,” he said.
Horton-Diaz said in Tallahassee he would vote in favor of abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, “smart” gun laws, affordable housing and home rule.
Another Democrat, Adam Gentle, is also running for District 120. Gentle said he “doesn’t consider myself a politician.” He said he decided to run to become a public servant after the January 6, 2021 siege at the U.S. Capitol.
“I felt that it was our time to do something, that if we didn’t stand up now, I didn’t know who was gonna do it and I didn’t know when we were gonna do it. And I felt like the vote that I cast for Joe Biden last November could possibly be the last vote I cast in a democratic election in my lifetime,” Gentle said.
Gentle said he previously worked as an attorney investigating corporate and government corruption.
“If there is one thing we can all agree on in this room, I think we can all agree that there is a corruption problem in the state of Florida,” Gentle said. “That corruption problem in the state of Florida is the reason that our legislature and our governor can’t seem to focus on the economic needs of all of us sitting in this room.”
Gentle claimed that DeSantis had the ability to lower the price of gas by 25 cents a gallon but was choosing not to until it was politically favorable.
Elections for city council seats in Marathon and Key Colony Beach have not yet reached the qualifying period. Those candidates will qualify in August.