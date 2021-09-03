AH Monroe has to go through a competitive bid process to be considered for building affordable housing at Truman Waterfront in Bahama Village, according to the Key West City Commission.
At their Wednesday, Sept. 1, meeting, commissioners did not grant AH Monroe the lease and development approval for affordable and workforce multifamily housing at the 3.2-acre parcel. Mayor Teri Johnston and Commissioners Gregory Davila, Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow voted against approval after lengthy, impassioned discussion. Wardlow said he thought the city would be in trouble if the project did not go out to bid. “We’re talking about millions [of dollars],” he said.
Lopez supported putting the project out for a request for proposal, noting two other entities have come forward asking to be considered for the project’s construction.
Commissioner Jimmy Weekley said he could vote either way on the measure, saying over time the community seemed to be in agreement, only to “flip” at the following meeting. He said he’d like to see community consensus.
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover, recognizing the length of time and missed opportunities in trying to get moving on building at the 3.2-acre property, said, “While we’ve been [working on this,] AH has built properties and re-built properties.”
Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman said they need to do everything they can to move forward with affordable housing. “We have people living in their cars. We have people living in sheds. On my street, there are people living in sheds.”
Despite the vote, the commissioners voiced approval of the good work AH Monroe has done in the community.
Voters will have a say on Jan. 18, as they vote on a referendum to approve a 99-year extended land lease for the project. Alyson Crean, the city’s public information officer, said voter turnout in this special election will be important because the housing will be built by using tax credits as funding.
Affordable housing was the top goal in “Key West Forward,” the city’s four-year strategic plan. A 10-minute presentation by Eliza Levy opened the meeting. She said 50% of Key West housing is owners’ second or third homes, and the city cannot “build itself” out of the need. The plan suggests lobbying for a tax on secondary homes and giving breaks to landlords who rent to locals.
Another presentation, by Jason Bird of Jacobs Engineering, covered a 10-plus year adaptation strategy for sea level rise. Short-term projects to mitigate flooding was a priority, and it tied in with the strategic plan’s recommendation to elevate roads and sidewalks. Standing water, especially saltwater, deteriorates cement, said Levy. City staff said the sea level study allows Key West to complete its stormwater master plan, helping determine the needed infrastructure.
A fourth element of the strategic plan is environmental protection. An already-funded composting plant and a mandatory requirement for businesses to recycle cardboard and aluminum is in the works.
A plan to enhance traffic and pedestrian friendliness includes expanding bike paths, better signalization and piloting a “shared or closed street,” wanted by 60% of the 4,000 survey respondents. Levy said while closing Duval Street wasn’t popular, another option can be tried.
The plan has action items and an operational plan, so residents will continue to be hearing about the strategic plan.
An agenda item to approve a law firm for work related to cruise ship referendums and ordinances was pulled from consideration because M. Drew Parker of the Radey Law Firm wrote a letter withdrawing its offer of representation. After receiving the city’s lists of questions, which suggested the firm would have bias and was unfounded, he said the agreement did not meet the firm’s criteria of engagements that would be mutually beneficial. City Attorney Shawn Smith said the plan is to bring forward additional options at the next commission meeting.
Local representatives of various events were grilled about COVID-19 protocols due to increased illness in the Keys. The Sunrise Rotary’s BrewFest, scheduled for Sept. 2-6, will go on with careful distancing and a smooth entry plan, according to organizers.
Fantasy Fest’s Friday Masquerade Parade, also known as the Locals Parade, remains on hold, said Nadine Grossman Orr, while the Duval Street parade and street fair set for Oct. 29-30 have been canceled. Also canceled are the annual Goombay Festival, the Headdress Ball, Pet Masquerade and the Children’s Day events. Updates are being posted to the event’s Facebook page.