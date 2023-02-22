Nearly a year after being denied state Legislative funding, Florida Keys AHEC (Area Healthcare Education Centers) has again put a request for $600,000 in funding to the state Legislature for AHEC medical and dental services for Florida Keys children and families who don’t have insurance or who are under insured.
The non-profit AHEC provides free medical and dental care to Florida Keys children. AHEC is the only local provider of medical and dental care to children in need in the chain of islands and operate clinics at roughly 10 Keys schools.
Keys AHEC CEO Michael Cunningham believes AHEC is better situated going into the state Legislative Session, which is set to formally begin on March 7 at the state Capitol. The group has hired a new lobbying firm, Johnston & Stewert, and has already met with state House of Representative and Senate appropriation committee leaders and with the governor’s staff that deals with budget and policy, Cunningham said.
“We have really good relationships with the people that can help us,” Cunningham said. “Let the process work and hopefully by the end of session we will have some good news. We are anticipating some fundings. It’s a marathon.”
Cunningham was in Tallahassee last week meeting with Keys State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.
“Every legislative session is different and every appropriations request is different,” Rodriguez told the Keys Citizen. “I am hopeful that this year’s budget request for Keys AHEC will receive the support of my colleagues and our governor to restore the much-needed dental services for our underserved children.”
Mooney hopes his title as an assistant leader in the appropriations committee helps obtain the AHEC funding, he told The Citizen.
“Not sure how far that goes, but I think it gives me some strength,” Mooney said. “They (AHEC) are ready and the budget looks good.”
In January 2022, AHEC expanded its services in the Keys with a mobile dental unit staffed with a dentist and a dental hygienist to Monroe County schools throughout the Keys. The dental program services all schools on a rotating basis. Those programs were in jeopardy when the state Legislature did not include $650,000 in requested funding int he state budget.
However, local governments and non-profit groups rallied behind AHEC and donated to the group to help cover operational costs.
In the past year, Keys AHEC has expanded its dental program from three to four days a week to five days a week, Cunningham said. AHEC has also expanded its medical program to now include Plantation Key School in Islamorada.
The AHEC request comes as a delegation of elected and business officials descend on Tallahassee for Keys Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to lobby state officials on Keys-related bills and issues.