Nearly a year after being denied state Legislative funding, Florida Keys AHEC (Area Healthcare Education Centers) has again put a request for $600,000 in funding to the state Legislature for AHEC medical and dental services for Florida Keys children and families who don’t have insurance or who are under insured.

The non-profit AHEC provides free medical and dental care to Florida Keys children. AHEC is the only local provider of medical and dental care to children in need in the chain of islands and operate clinics at roughly 10 Keys schools.

