A series of issues in South Florida homeowners and condo associations that a former state representative said are indicative of a persistent problem has prompted a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would create a law enforcement unit specifically to deal with corruption in such associations in South Florida.
Julio Robaina represented District 117 in the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010. The district is a neighbor of the Florida Keys’ District 120, and also contains parts of Florida City and Homestead and stretches north through Goulds and into Richmond Heights. Robaina is now a resident of Miami and Key Largo and said he is “pretty much the grandfather of association law in the state of Florida.”
A press release, which includes Robaina as a contact, described two recent incidents at Calusa Campground in Key Largo, which has a condo association. In one, property manager Anthony Mederos was berated by two men during a community workshop on voting procedures. The release said Mederos was “confronted and verbally abused by an owner who was screaming at him within one inch of his face.” He then ended the workshop and “two individuals aggressively chased Anthony to the office and cornered him just outside the office.” Another man stepped in to quell the tensions. Mederos did not respond when contacted to ask about what started the confrontation.
In November, a woman named Misglenia Guerra was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from Calusa Campground, where she used to work as a bookkeeper. The release said the arrest was the result of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began in April after it was reported that Guerra had taken part in fraudulent activity.
Robaina said he has made efforts to help people who live in HOA or condo association communities accomplish better transparency and hears from them about incidents such as these frequently. He said he recently heard from Key Largo Ocean Resort condos about problems within their association.
Robaina said he still works with current legislators to try to create laws to help rein in the problem. Among those lawmakers is state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who represents a district containing the Keys and part of Miami-Dade. Rodriguez said corruption and fraud in these associations is a “huge problem,” adding that it was Robaina who brought it to her attention.
Rodriguez has introduced a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would create a pilot program of police that is specifically devoted to investigating condominium and homeowners associations. It would only apply to Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe County. Under the bill, the state could contract with private companies that employ retired officers to fulfill the program or hire at least three financial investigators and five investigators with prior law enforcement experience.
The program would have the power to subpoena financial documents, which Robaina said is a key aspect. Robaina said it’s difficult for people to achieve transparency with their HOAs because so often public records requests go ignored by the people that run them. A police unit to investigate would solve that problem, he said.