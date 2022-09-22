The 3rd District Court of Appeal has denied a request to rehear a case that has taken away 300 more state-issued building allocations to each of the cities of Islamorada and Marathon that then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed to give those cities and the state Department of Economic Opportunity allocated.

The court also denied a request to rehear the part of the case that allowed the 300 units, called ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) or BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) units to be given to the City of Key West.

