The 3rd District Court of Appeal has denied a request to rehear a case that has taken away 300 more state-issued building allocations to each of the cities of Islamorada and Marathon that then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed to give those cities and the state Department of Economic Opportunity allocated.
The court also denied a request to rehear the part of the case that allowed the 300 units, called ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) or BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) units to be given to the City of Key West.
Last month, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) or ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units. The appeal was part of a legal challenge of the units by residents of the cities Key West, Islamorada and Marathon, who claimed the new units would impact hurricane evacuation time in the Keys.
The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon. The City of Key West is not subject to the statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the Keys.
“Under the Comprehensive Plan Amendments of Marathon and Islamorada, the permanent residents of the newly added affordable housing units must evacuate ‘in the 48 to 24-hour window of evacuation,’ described by the Cities as the ‘Phase I clearance window of evacuation,’” the court stated. “However, the mandatory evacuation of these permanent residents in Phase I of a 48-hour, two-phase evacuation plan means that permanent residents will be evacuating in both Phase I (the first 24-hour period) and in Phase II (the second 24-hour period), resulting in a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of more than 24 hours. This violates section 380.0552(9)(a)2., which unambiguously requires that amendments to the comprehensive plan ‘maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours.’
An attorney for the cities requested a rehearing on the Islamorada and Marathon issues and the plaintiffs attorney requested a rehearing on the Key West issue. All requests for rehearing have been rejected. The plaintiffs attorney, Richard Grosso, said Wednesday he had not ruled out asking the state Supreme Court to hear the case.
Since the ruling last month, Keys officials have begun to discuss changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time language for Islamorada, Marathon and the county to mirror the city of Key West’s language. The governor and Florida Cabinet approved the new 1,200 ROGO/BPAS units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity implemented the program, so those state officials may support altering the state statute, which would have to be done by a state legislator sponsoring a bill and it being passed by the Florida Legislature.
No local government agency has formally proposed to ask the state Legislature to modified the hurricane evacuation language for the Florida Keys.
However, Islamorada, Marathon and even the Monroe County government, which has also requested 300 new ROGO units, could send their units to the City of Key West to use. Keys city governments have swapped some ROGO units with the county and vice versa in the past several years. Again, no one has formally proposed sending more ROGO units to Key West yet.
The County Commission discussed the issue Wednesday and discussed moving ROGO units to Key West or other parts of the Keys and supporting Marathon appealing the ruling to the State Supreme Court. Commissioner Craig Cates affordable housing priority issue throughout the Keys.
The ruling has implications for Islamorada and major implications for Marathon as it has allocated most of its 300 units and some of the units are built and occupied.
Since the ruling, the City of Marathon decided to hold back on granting the certificates of occupancy for the six-unit La Palma complex on 104th Street, which has been completed, according to Marathon City Manager George Garrett. Marathon has allocated all 300 of its share of the BPAS/ROGO units to various projects across the city and the projects are in various stages of development and planning.
Another large project in jeopardy by the ruling is the 124-unit Seaview Commons development, which has gone through the design and permitting phases and is ready to be granted building permits, according to the city.
The appeals court decided that a prior ruling in a lawsuit challenging the ROGO/BPAS units allocation be reversed and remanded back to the administrative law judge. The 3rd District Court of Appeal did not overrule the administrative law judge’s ruling that the City of Key West could have its 300 ROGO/BPAS units.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new ROGO units to be used for affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants are required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
The threat of condemnation for Marty’s Place and La Palma is based in precedent, and the precedent setting lawsuit was handled by the same attorney in the local ROGO/BPAS case, Richard Grosso.
In 2001, Grosso successfully argued a case that led a $3.3 million luxury condo complex in Martin County to be torn down. A state appellate court found that the development, approved by Martin County commissioners, violated the county comprehensive plan.
In February 2021, Grosso sent the attorneys representing the Keys cities a letter warning them not to allocate or build any of the units until after the legal challenge was complete.
Grosso told the attorney that “any actions taken in furtherance of the ROGO/BPAS allocations that remain subject to legal challenge are taken with knowledge of the pending legal challenge and the potential of a judicial order of invalidation.”
The Monroe County government applied for 300 more ROGO units, and that was legally challenged as well. The challenge was put on hold pending the outcome of the Key West, Islamorada and Marathon case, and the county never allocated any of its units.