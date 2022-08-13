A recent appeals court ruling is bringing a lot of anxiety to Marathon city leaders and some residents and developers, as the 52-unit affordable workforce housing project called Marty’s Place on 39th Street could face condemnation and the development of 248 additional workforce housing is now in jeopardy if the ruling is upheld.
Earlier this month, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) or ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units.
Since the ruling, the City of Marathon decided to hold back on granting the certificates of occupancy for the six-unit La Palma complex on 104th Street, which has been completed, according to Marathon City Manager George Garrett. Marathon has allocated all 300 of its share of the BPAS/ROGO units to various projects across the city and the projects are in various stages of development and planning.
Another large project in jeopardy by the ruling is the 124-unit Seaview Commons development, which has gone through the design and permitting phases and is ready to be granted building permits, according to the city.
The appeals court decided that a prior ruling in a lawsuit challenging the ROGO/BPAS units allocation be reversed and remanded back to the administrative law judge. The 3rd District Court of Appeal did not overrule the administrative law judge’s ruling that the City of Key West could have its 300 ROGO/ BPAS units.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new ROGO units to be used for affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants are required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon.
The threat of condemnation for Marty’s Place and La Palma is based in precedent, and the precedent setting lawsuit was handled by the same attorney in the local ROGO/BPAS case, Richard Grosso.
In 2001, Grosso successfully argued a case that led a $3.3 million luxury condo complex in Martin County to be torn down. A state appellate court found that the development, approved by Martin County commissioners, violated the county comprehensive plan.
Grosso represents three Keys residents who challenged the new 1,200 state issued ROGO/BPAS units.
In February 2021, Grosso sent the attorneys representing the Keys cities a letter warning them not to allocate or build any of the units until after the legal challenge was complete.
Grosso told the attorney that “any actions taken in furtherance of the ROGO/BPAS allocations that remain subject to legal challenge are taken with knowledge of the pending legal challenge and the potential of a judicial order of invalidation.”
“We would hope that each of the local governments would choose not to move forward with the granting of any of the disputed allocations, whether by action of the elected governing bodies or via any authority to do so that may have been delegated to staff,” Grosso wrote. “For our part, we continue to intend to move the appeal along as quickly as possible, consistent with the time frames we have previously offered.
“I am preparing to file the Initial Brief within days of the filing of the Index to the Record on Appeal, and would urge the cities and the Village to expedite the filing of their answer briefs as well. We think it best for all involved to allow the legal appellate process to come to a completion, and work towards that end as expeditiously as possible, so that there can be certainty about the legality of the allocation increases before taking action to issue any of them.”
The Marathon City Council will discuss the appeals court ruling and how it plans to appeal it or have it reversed when it meets in closed executive session on Tuesday morning. The council received a brief update about the case at its meeting on Aug. 9. The city can ask the 3rd District Court of Appeal for a rehearing or appeal the ruling to the Florida Supreme Court. Rehearings are rare and the state Supreme Court rejects far more cases than it hears.
Marathon real estate agent Brian Schmitt, who has worked on affordable housing projects, believes the issue will be worked out by changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time language for Islamorada, Marathon and the county to mirror the city of Key West’s language. Schmitt argued that the governor and Florida Cabinet approved the new 1,200 ROGO/BPAS units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity implemented the program, so those state officials could support altering the state statute, which would have to be done by a state legislator sponsoring a bill and it being passed by the Florida Legislature.
Marathon Mayor John Bartus agreed with Schmitt that it may take state legislation for Marathon to keep its 300 BPAS units, but that would not go into effect until the earliest July 2023, he said. The Marathon City Council will discuss that option when it meets Tuesday in closed executive session, he speculated.
Grosso has asked the appeals court to revisit the decision about Key West, because the 24-hour limit is in the city’s comprehensive plan, he said.
Islamorada may be impacted by the 3rd DCA ruling for future projects, but the town has not allocated any of its 300 units.
The Monroe County government applied for 300 more ROGO units, and that was legally challenged as well. The challenge was put on hold pending the outcome of the Key West, Islamorada and Marathon case, and the county never allocated any of its units.