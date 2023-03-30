Village finances and beautification projects are on the agenda for the Thursday, March 30, meeting of the Islamorada Village Council.
At last month’s council meeting, Islamorada Finance Director Maria Bassett spoke of a process that must be followed to select a village auditor, starting with the creation of an auditor selection committee and then going out to bid.
The 10-year contract with the current auditor, Mauldin & Jenkins, is in its final year. Bassett noted staff participation in the process should be at a minimum.
The village council will consider how many members would serve on the committee. There must be at least three members, one of whom has to be a council member. Members should have basic municipal finance knowledge and an audit background, Bassett said. Members do not have to be Islamorada residents. Eligible participants could be another community’s finance director or a professional finance consultant.
The committee is expected to rank and recommend in order of preference no fewer than three firms deemed to be the most highly qualified.
Village Manager Ted Yates said it may be prudent to go out to bid, as the village has had the same auditors for 10 years. Those wishing to serve on the selection committee should express their interest to him.
Yates also announced the request for proposals for solid waste contractors would be released on April 6 and noted he was working with the Florida Department of Transportation to set up a pre-application meeting to continue moving on better management of the Fills.
Public Works Director A.J. Engelmeyer will seek approval for several items, many routine in nature. For example, a resolution approving turf and landscape maintenance, first approved in 2005, enables village staff to maintain state rights-of-way at a level the village expects and desires while FDOT provides a yearly payment of $65,644, since it does not have to perform the service.
Engelmeyer also is requesting wastewater maintenance-related purchases such as vacuum pits necessary for wastewater treatment.
The village also plans to enter into agreements with five landscaping companies that responded to a request for qualifications to provide tree and mangrove trimming and landscape-related services throughout the village. In addition, Tim Matthews Tree & Landscaping will plant native trees in the right-of-way in between the Overseas Highway and the Old Highway at approximately Mile Marker 87.2-87.3.
“Following the completion of this planting project in November 2022, it was realized that more plant material was needed in order to achieve the enhanced community appearance expected from this job,” Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza wrote in a memo to the council.
Frezza also will present two resolutions to move forward with canal backfill projects to enhance water quality, one on Lower Matecumbe Key and one on Plantation Key.
Under discussion items, Yates is to propose a timeline for council workshops to create a strategic plan, which has been talked about as being a desired roadmap to success but has never been created.